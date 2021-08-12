GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading data center solutions company, Service Express, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, ranked the organization number 143 on its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. This list recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
"We are proud to be recognized by CRN as one of the fastest growing solution providers," says President and CEO Ron Alvesteffer. "As we grow internationally with the help of our acquisition of Blue Chip, we continue to prioritize outstanding customer experiences and expanded service offerings."
The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.
"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."
A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at crn.com/fastgrowth150.
About Service Express
As a leading data center solutions provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, software support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.
Media Contact
Joshua, Leatherman, 616-698-2221, jleatherman@serviceexpress.com
SOURCE Service Express