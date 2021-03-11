HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Express, a leader in providing third-party data center maintenance worldwide, has again been named one of Houston's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2021. This marks the fourth consecutive year Service Express has been selected for this honor. Only companies that have the most inclusive and mindful human resources approaches are considered for this recognition. Compensation, benefits, employee enrichment, work-life balance, diversity, and more are the top categories evaluated using an independent employee survey.
"It's always an honor when Service Express is named a Best and Brightest Company," says President and CEO Ron Alvesteffer. "Our entire team has gone above our expectations when it comes to providing outstanding service for our customers. Although the entire world experienced an immense amount of change this past year, our people never skipped a beat. Congratulations to the entire Houston team for their continued success!"
"Throughout the year of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19. As the conversation and focus have shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding race relations employee well-being. In these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.
The selected organizations will be honored virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. For more information, visit Best & Brightest.
About Service Express
The leader in providing third-party maintenance, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations.
About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Program
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and nationally.
