DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, a leading provider of field service management software, announced today the launch of FusionPay, their easy-to-use, all-in-one payments platform built for service contractors. FusionPay is available to all Service Fusion customers within the United States, and will allow for faster, more flexible payments acceptance and management on the web and in the field, without the usual confusion and difficulty.
Max Paltsev, CEO of Service Fusion, said the development of FusionPay solves one of the biggest pain points in many service contractors' businesses. "Payments are an ongoing headache for many of our customers. Confusing fees, no online dispute resolution, difficulty taking payments in the field, and information spread across multiple platforms is not a good combination. We built FusionPay to address all of those problems at once," said Paltsev. In regards to customer interest, Paltsev stated "The response has been fantastic. We've had over 300 customers express interest in FusionPay in the first week alone."
Customers can apply for FusionPay within the Service Fusion platform, with fast approvals allowing most customers to go live with flat-rate, transparent pricing the same day. Approved customers will be able to accept credit cards and ACH payments within the Service Fusion web and field worker apps, and use a centralized dashboard to easily track daily transactions, manage disputes, and access detailed reporting.
About Service Fusion
Founded in 2014, Service Fusion serves nearly 4,000 field service contractors in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repair. Service Fusion allows service contractors to operate from anywhere with enterprise-level features at a small business price. You can learn more about Service Fusion at www.servicefusion.com.