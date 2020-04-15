DALLAS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, a leading provider of field service management software, announced today a new partnership with Podium, the leading interaction management platform for local businesses, and the completion of the integration of their software platforms. This integration allows service contractors to easily attain customer reviews while building and managing their online reputation.
"Our mutual commitment to support service contractors and their efforts to win more leads, earn repeat customers and thus grow their businesses, made this an easy partnership to develop. We're excited to join forces with Service Fusion to further assist service contractors in reaching their goals," said Brad Jenson, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Podium.
One of the main pieces of the integration is automating the ability to ask customers for online reviews through the Podium platform. This automation will help save businesses time while collecting online reviews, which are then distributed automatically across relevant online and social media platforms. The integration also allows for additional customization of job-related messages such as automated dispatch notifications, appointment reminders and confirmations.
"Reputation management is core to service contractors' businesses, and helping our customers win business is at the core of the Service Fusion platform," said Mark Gentry, Chief Operating Officer at Service Fusion. "This integration will make review collection and distribution significantly easier, saving our customers their most valuable asset - time."
About Service Fusion
Founded in 2014, Service Fusion serves over 3,500 field service contractors in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repair. Service Fusion allows service contractors to operate from anywhere with enterprise-level features at a small business price. You can learn more about Service Fusion at www.servicefusion.com.
About Podium
Podium is an interaction management platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 37,000 local businesses to create over 12 million interactions with their customers a month. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.