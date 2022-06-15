Major milestones reflect company's growth from pioneering startup to industry leader.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, is pleased to announce reaching two major milestones: over 20 years in business, and over five billion transactions processed.
When Service Objects first opened its doors on September 1, 2001, founder and CEO Geoff Grow introduced an innovative automated solution to the problem of inaccurate and duplicate direct mail. Today this solution processes nearly 2 million customer transactions per day, and its flagship address validation capabilities have evolved to over 20 distinct products ranging from global address and lead validation to geolocation and phone insights.
Service Objects growth over the past 20 years has been fueled by an open and collaborative workplace culture, together with core values that include a deep respect for the environment and fanaticism about providing a great customer experience. Today it is a market leader offering multiple state of the art data centers with bank-grade security, guaranteed 99.999% uptime and 24/7/365 technical support, as well as industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings.
Service Objects provides mission-critical data quality services to many of the world's top firms, including Amazon, Microsoft, Sony, Verizon, Mastercard, American Express and Guidewire, as well as businesses of every size. Its founding commitment to reducing the waste stream in the environment remains unchanged, with estimated savings of 2 million trees, 1 billion gallons of water, 80 million pounds of air pollution, and half a billion kwh of energy.
To celebrate this major milestone with the people and causes that matter most to us, Service Objects will soon be recognizing its top 20 customers with Data Quality Excellence Awards, hosting an employee celebration with special commemorative mementos, and perhaps most importantly, making a special donation to 20 nationally recognized charities that are meaningful to its employees.
According to Grow, the same core values will carry Service Objects into the future. "We never forget that the most important part of our story is our customers. We haven't grown too big to keep listening to them and evolving our products to meet their needs. We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to expand the positive impact our services have on the environment."
To learn more about Service Objects' solutions for contact data validation and related services, visit our web page. For more information about integrating any of these products with your business applications, including a free trial license, please contact us.
About Service Objects
Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated over 5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.
