SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, has announced a new service, DOTS Global Address Complete, that uses authoritative address data to quickly and intelligently suggest and correct addresses at the point of data entry. The address suggesting service is the only one to embed industry-leading US Address Validation capabilities to ensure selected addresses can receive deliveries.
Global Address Complete begins suggesting an address from the first keystroke, with response times as fast as 100 milliseconds. It supports Country Detect and Country Select for international addresses in 250 countries, and returns corrected addresses in each country's postal format, using data synced with postal authorities worldwide and is USPS CASS-compliant.
Global Address Complete features prebuilt JavaScript for easy integration with all leading ecommerce applications, allowing businesses to quickly improve online conversion rates by as much as 30%. In addition, Global Address Complete goes a step further than other autocomplete services by suggesting specific apartment and suite numbers, leading to significantly higher delivery rates.
"With the continued record-breaking volume in global eCommerce transactions, businesses are looking to streamline the checkout process and ensure delivery accuracy," said Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO, Service Objects. "Global Address Complete's prebuilt JavaScript enables businesses to quickly integrate with their ecommerce platform. Service Objects' combination of fast deployment and unparalleled address accuracy provides businesses with a powerful solution that can reduce cart abandonment by 30%."
Global Address Complete pairs seamlessly with Service Objects' other leading contact data validation solutions, providing businesses with a full suite of global services to improve the digital customer experience. It features guaranteed 99.999% uptime, expert implementation assistance and 24/7/365 technical support. Learn more about this new service or request a trial key that provides 500 free transactions.
About Service Objects
Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated over 4 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.
