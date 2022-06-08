Email Validation weeds out bogus and fraudulent accounts and ensures effective communication
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global data validation solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of DOTS Email Validation, an industry-leading tool for validating and optimizing your email contact data, for Adobe's marketing automation platform, Marketo Engage.
Service Objects' Email Validation service easily integrates with Marketo Engage's landing pages and forms using a simple API interface, and offers an effective strategy for optimizing your marketing efforts. The email validation service is available on Adobe Exchange's Marketplace and directly through Service Objects.
Specific capabilities for Email Validation include performing over 50 checks and verifications, flagging bogus or fraudulent addresses, performing common corrections, and returning a quantitative pass/fail score for the address. It substantially improves deliverability, reducing bounce rates by up to 90%. It can also significantly improve your marketing campaign costs by removing bad records and reducing per-lead charges: one client, for example, recently experienced over $16,000 in quarterly savings by identifying and filtering out bad leads.
"Genuine and accurate email addresses are critical in allowing marketing departments to significantly increase campaign performance, quickly pass high quality leads to sales and improve the overall ROI for Marketo Engage," said Geoff Grow, CEO of Service Objects. "Our Email Validation service enables our customers to block bogus and low-quality email addresses before they enter the platform, reducing fake and fraudulent accounts that waste time and money."
To learn more about integrating Email Validation or any of Service Objects' solutions with your Marketo Engage platform, or to request a free live demo, please visit our website.
About Service Objects
Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated over 5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.
Media Contact
Carolyn Healey, Service Objects, Inc., 1-805-963-1700, communications@serviceobjects.com
SOURCE Service Objects, Inc.