SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, is pleased to announce incorporating expanded Residential Delivery Indicator (RDI) data from the United States Postal Service into its flagship Address Validation services, as well as several related products.
Residential Delivery Indicator, a key capability that indicates whether an address is a business or a residence, is fully integrated with all Service Objects products that employ address validation. RDI is an important capability for shippers, enabling senders to take advantage of lower shipping rates for business versus residential deliveries, as well as improving delivery accuracy.
A recent USPS update substantially enhanced the amount of data available with RDI, and Service Objects is among the early adopters to re-engineer its services to take advantage of this latest release. Products upgraded include US versions of its DOTS Address Validation, Lead Validation, Address Insight, Address Detective, Order Validation, NCOA Live (Change of Address), Address Geocode, FastTax, and Phone Append.
Geoff Grow, founder and CEO of Service Objects, points out that this upgrade is part of Service Objects' commitment to continuous product improvement. "Our customers can count on us to keep them out in front of the latest capabilities in contact data validation, to ensure that their data is genuine, accurate and up-to-date. Our close relationships with the USPS and other key database providers are a big part of this commitment."
