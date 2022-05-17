Powerful three in one API provides unmatched location intelligence
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global data validation solutions, is pleased to announce a major upgrade to Address Insight, the only API in the contact data industry that combines address validation, geocoding and location-specific demographics in a single service.
Address Insight starts with verifying, correcting, and standardizing US addresses, including coverage for all USPS addresses and over 15 million non-USPS addresses, down to the unit/suite level. Once addresses are validated, they are translated into longitude and latitude coordinates with near-perfect accuracy. Demographics data in the form of over 140 geo-centric data points are then appended, providing complete confidence in your location intelligence.
"This latest release of Address Insight brings together three of our most powerful services to provide your business with a deeper understanding of your address data," said Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO of Service Objects. "Combining accurate address validation with precise geo-coordinates and regional demographic data enables you to leverage the power of location intelligence. The result is your business can make more informed strategic decisions related to compliance, target marketing and risk assessment."
About Service Objects
Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated over 5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.
