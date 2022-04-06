Improvements enable businesses to increase the ROI for international leads
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact data validation solutions, announced the latest release of its best-in-class validation service for leads. DOTS Lead Validation - International provides multi-point contact validation, including business name, contact name, address, phone, email, and device for contacts in over 250 countries and territories.
The newly released version has been optimized to better handle international leads that have foreign characters. The service checks to ensure if the foreign characters align with the geographic region the lead is coming from. In addition, Lead Validation – International better supports leads that come in via IPv6 addresses. These two updates improve business' ability to rule out fraudulent and bogus leads more efficiently.
Lead accuracy and validity are essential for ensuring that you are marketing and selling to real people and maximizing the ROI of your lead generation efforts. Even good leads decay over time – up to 70% of leads go bad each year according to Salesforce.
Lead Validation - International improves lead conversion by cross-referencing customers' data points against hundreds of authoritative data sources, correcting and appending accurate data where needed. These capabilities can be integrated directly with popular CRM and marketing automation platforms, and customized business logic can prevent junk and fraudulent leads from entering these systems.
According to Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO of Service Objects, "In today's challenging businesses climate, ensuring your sales and marketing teams have access to accurate and up-to-date leads is key to success. The latest release of Lead Validation - International combines intelligent analyses with the most authoritative data sources available to instantly weed out fraudulent and bogus leads at the point of entry."
Service Objects offers businesses a complimentary review of their existing leads to help them discover the true ROI of their lead generation efforts. To book your custom review, please visit our website.
About Service Objects
Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated over 5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.
