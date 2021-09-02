NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceAide Inc., a transformative provider of intelligent software used for customer service and support, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its further expansion.
The multi-million-dollar, revenue-based investment package will fund additional investment in product development and customer support by ServiceAide. The company is headquartered at San Jose, California.
ServiceAide, launched in 2016, applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural-language processing to help its clients deliver excellent customer-service experiences. Customers benefit and value includes better employee engagement, increased productivity, service process automation and improved customer satisfaction.
"The Luma AI Virtual Agent suite developed by ServiceAide has been recognized as a leader in delivering on the promise of digitally revolutionizing the customer-service experience," said Wai Wong, President and Chief Executive Officer of ServiceAide. "With our strong product portfolio that also includes Intelligent Service Management, the Point of Business Platform and ChangeGear, we enable our customers to digitally transform their organization's approach to service and support."
Kevin Grossman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said ServiceAide's highly experienced leaders have a long history of providing service management solutions, building and operating highly efficient support centers that win high marks for satisfaction from consumers and knowledge workers alike. "With more than 500 customers across a wide range of verticals in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, ServiceAide has built a well-diversified customer base that provides a solid platform for continued growth," Grossman said.
The investment is a revenue-based financing arrangement, meaning no equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital. Instead, the investment will be repaid through ServiceAide's future revenue over a multi-year time horizon.
About ServiceAide
Serviceaide is a leader in intelligent service and support. Serviceaide's vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, ESM and Customer Service. Serving customers around the world, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation and knowledge. For more information, visit http://www.serviceaide.com.
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based funding solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.
Media Contact
Wai Wong, ServiceAide, (650) 206-8898, wai.wong@serviceaide.com
SOURCE ServiceAide