SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of intelligent, enterprise service management solutions, today announced the launch of Luma Knowledge, a self-learning, knowledge-centered product that optimizes access, creation and reuse of enterprise knowledge to meet the day-to-day, round-the-clock service and support needs of users and customers. Luma closes the growing divide between users and much-needed expertise and knowledge that exists across the enterprise.
"Knowledge availability, correlation and accessibility are the measure of how well a service organization works," said Wai Wong, CEO of Serviceaide. "With devices, application complexity and enterprise data growing exponentially in every organization, knowledge workers are spending an increasing amount of their day searching for information to do their jobs. Luma Knowledge actively bridges the information gap to make end-users, customers and their service and support teams far more productive and efficient."
Maker of the award-winning, AI-powered Luma Virtual Agent, Serviceaide is increasingly leveraging AI technologies like natural language processing and machine learning in digital interactions, knowledge and automation to bring advanced capabilities and business value to service and support functions across the enterprise. By leveraging Luma Virtual Agent and Luma Knowledge, organizations can harness the power of intelligent digital labor to democratize know-how and expertise and dramatically enhance the service and support experience.
Key Features and Capabilities
Luma Knowledge Integrates with enterprise applications and systems of choice to create a single point of access to service and support knowledge. The following features allow organizations to quickly and efficiently access expertise and know-how from any channel and application.
- The Luma Knowledge hub provides a common tool to actively correlate and access information federated across the enterprise.
- Luma Knowledge offers a common semantic pathway to all enterprise knowledge.
- Natural Language Processing auto extracts topics and pulls text from complex documents to auto-create FAQs.
- A dynamic guided search capability, based on available knowledge, helps users access the right information even when they don't know exactly what to ask for, and don't know what is in the knowledge base.
- Automated learning leverages machine learning to auto-tune retrievals and identify missing content or other related issues, thus continuously improving the availability and accessibility of knowledge.
Luma Knowledge stands out from other solutions with exceptional capabilities that include:
- Knowledge Building – Identifying needs, obtaining existing knowledge and serving up the right knowledge quickly
- Knowledge Sharing – Federating across multiple knowledge bases, semantic searches and guiding requests deliver accurate knowledge. Proactively providing knowledge when needed
- Knowledge Discovery - Proactively discovering knowledge both inside an organization and from external sources
- Knowledge Improvement - Continuous monitoring of knowledge and feedback to provide recommendations for needed knowledge, correcting knowledge and searches, and retiring unused knowledge
- Knowledge Foundation – Uses state of the art tools for sourcing, storing, classifying and searching for knowledge
"Serviceaide's mission is to be at the forefront of leveraging intelligent digital labor to deliver great user experiences, reduce service costs, and enable true 24x7 self-service," said Bill Guinn, Chief Technology Officer at Serviceaide. "Our recent launch of Luma Virtual Agent 2.X sets the stage for closer integration between our virtual agent, Luma Knowledge and new automation capabilities to be launched later this year. This integration will result in exciting new levels of intelligent, digital service and support."
About Serviceaide
Serviceaide is a leader in intelligent service and support. Serviceaide's vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, ESM and Customer Service. Serving customers around the world, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com.