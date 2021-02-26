PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceMaster All Care Restoration has been a leading provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services for homes and businesses in Phoenix, AZ and the surrounding areas of Maricopa County as well as Pima, Cochise, and Santa Cruz counties in southern Arizona since 2005. They recently launched a new website with an improved design, easier navigation, and mobile friendly responsiveness for a better user experience. Their website was designed and built by Proceed Innovative, a web design and SEO service provider based in the Chicago, IL area.
The Need for a New Website Design
The previous website for ServiceMaster All Care Restoration was outdated with poor navigation and loading times and it did not display very well on mobile devices. The new design for their website is more visually appealing than the previous design with updated ServiceMaster branding, and it is much easier to navigate. The dropdown menus allow users to conveniently find their service pages and the main areas in which they service, and there is an option to request a free quote in the top navigation.
The main improvement in the new web design for ServiceMaster All Care Restoration is that it is mobile responsive. The mobile friendliness of a website is extremely important because more people search for products and services online with their mobile devices than on desktops or laptops. The new website for ServiceMaster All Care Restoration now loads quickly and displays properly on all mobile devices and mobile users can navigate it easily. Users can also call ServiceMaster All Care Restoration directly by using the call buttons for emergency disaster restoration services.
About ServiceMaster All Care Restoration
ServiceMaster All Care Restoration has been in business since 2005 serving the homes and businesses in Maricopa, Pima, Cochise, and Santa Cruz counties in Arizona with quality disaster restoration services. Their current owner, Jeff Jackson, started ServiceMaster All Care Restoration after working in the ServiceMaster Home Office as the Director of Disaster Restoration for 12 years. The technicians of ServiceMaster All Care Restoration are IICRC certified and equipped to respond to water damage, fires, mold growth, and other disasters that have resulted in property damage. They have won several awards due to their outstanding service including the Farmers Insurance Vendor of the Year and MetLife Vendor of the Year awards.
To learn more, visit servicemasterallcare.com or call (623) 486-0700.
