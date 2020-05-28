MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service, announced today that ServiceNow is using Pure as the backbone for its ServiceNow platform, an enterprise cloud infrastructure that powers customized digital workflow solutions designed to make work, work better for people. With an ever-expanding customer base, ServiceNow transitioned to a modern environment using flash to support its customers' ongoing innovations.
By replacing its legacy storage infrastructure with Pure, ServiceNow empowers customers to deploy new features sooner with four times faster access to test environments. In addition, the cloud infrastructure team saves tens of thousands of admin hours every year despite managing a storage environment that is 10 times larger. As a result, the team can take a more strategic role in the business, helping ServiceNow capitalize on emerging technologies including Splunk, Elastic's ELK stack, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).
"Pure has had a revolutionary impact on the business, completely changing our mindset and how the cloud infrastructure team functions," said Keith Martin, Senior Director, Cloud Capacity Engineering, ServiceNow. "The storage experience freed us up to be more creative. It was a magical transformation."
ServiceNow's people-first approach to business has fueled 40% growth year over year and a 99% renewal rate. The reliability of the company's cloud infrastructure—which maintains customized instances for more than 6,200 global customers—is critical not only to its own success, but to its customers' success as well. With continued growth and an increasingly complex storage environment to manage, ServiceNow adopted flash storage solutions from Pure. With Pure, ServiceNow benefits from performance improvements and ease of management, and gives the IT team the opportunity to contribute to the business at a more strategic level.
"ServiceNow and Pure are both dedicated to providing great customer experiences that drive meaningful results," said Paul Mountford, Chief Operating Officer, Pure Storage. "By adopting Pure, ServiceNow is well equipped with a modern data experience that can support its customers' current and future digital transformation and maintain its leading position in the industry."
Read the case study here to learn more about how ServiceNow is powering its customers' ongoing innovations.
