- ServiceNow's Digital Workforce Challenge seeks ideas to ensure that underserved populations have access to opportunity and can fully participate in the technology-enabled and digitally literate workforce of the future. - Winner receives US$100,000 in prize funding as well as skills-based mentorship and media opportunities. - Through MIT Solve's open innovation platform, applicants will respond to the global need for accessible digital skills and upskilling, reskilling, and retraining workforce opportunities.