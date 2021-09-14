HERNDON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windward Consulting Group, a leading provider of IT consulting in IT operations and service management, today announced new findings from the "2021 ServiceNow Adoption Study: Moving from IT Adoption to Enterprise Transformation" reinforcing ServiceNow as a valuable enterprise solution. The full report uncovers how IT leaders are approaching short-term and near-term IT goals, budgets, priorities and resourcing for Fortune 1000 companies in the US who use ServiceNow.
Organizations see ServiceNow as an enterprise solution capable of driving value across all business functions, with most saying it plays a major or mission-critical role.
"IT leaders should examine workflows in the context of how they can improve the employee and customer experience as they take ServiceNow across the Enterprise. These areas are ripe for operational improvements driven by ServiceNow," said Sean McDermott, CEO of Windward Consulting. "We believe this study will help business and IT leaders benchmark themselves against their peers and build a stronger, more informed strategic direction for their investment in ServiceNow."
The momentum to take ServiceNow enterprise wide has created a skills gap that is being fulfilled by contractors and consultants. Nearly two-thirds of respondents don't rely only on full-time staff to support their ServiceNow environment. This talent gap is expected to continue as the demands for skilled ServiceNow team members increases to service the demands of the business.
Key insights from the study include:
- 70% of users say ServiceNow plays a major or mission-critical role in their organization.
- Two-thirds of users have already started integrating ServiceNow beyond IT, in areas like customer service management (CSM) and HR service delivery (HRSD).
- 92% place ServiceNow in the middle or top of their list of priorities.
- 84% of the teams using ServiceNow need help with administration, development or process and analysis skills related to the platform.
- 69% of users say workflow automation adds the most value when utilizing ServiceNow.
The "2021 ServiceNow Adoption Study" was a quantitative survey that featured 10 core questions about current implementation of ServiceNow and projected plans from IT leaders. Survey respondents received outreach via LinkedIn and email with requests to participate in the survey. Users were qualified to participate based upon their match to a Fortune 1000 company that uses ServiceNow, working in information technology with the targeted role and title.
To view the "2021 ServiceNow Adoption Study" or to learn more about ServiceNow's implementation benefits, visit this link.
###
About 2021 ServiceNow Adoption Study
This study was commissioned by Windward Consulting Group and produced by Helix Market Research as a benchmarking survey to measure the relative maturity level of ServiceNow adoption across the enterprise.
About Windward Consulting Group
Founded in 1997, Windward Consulting delivers Service Management, AIOps, and DevOps solutions using a unique blend of expert process knowledge, technology acumen, and deep operational experience. This combination of skills enables Windward to serve as a trusted partner to a number of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and Federal Agencies. Since its inception, Windward Consulting has supported over 500 clients around the globe with more than 3,000 projects. Strategic Thinking, Real World Results. For more information: http://www.windward.com
Media Contact
BLASTmedia for Windward Consulting
Tiffany Murray
317.806.1900
Media Contact
Tiffany Murray, Windward Consulting Group, 317806.900, windward@blastmedia.com
SOURCE Windward Consulting Group