LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, has announced that the 2020 Pantheon user conference will pivot to an entirely virtual event in order to guarantee the health and safety of customers, employees, and speakers.
This year's fourth annual event, scheduled for Aug. 12-13, will feature the Blue-Collar CEO and pioneering retail maintenance executive Mandy "Bear" Rennehan, who will deliver a presentation titled "Does the Color of Your Collar Define Success?" as the first day's headlining speaker.
"Mandy may not fit the stereotype of a blue-collar worker, but she has all the qualities that have made the trades the backbone of the American economy—grit, determination, authenticity and outside-the-box problem solving skills," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "She's really shaking up the industry in a positive way. Her message about overcoming obstacles and valuing blue-collar professionals is a powerful reminder that, as an industry, we need to identify nontraditional solutions for some of the ongoing challenges we face."
Even as a virtual event, Pantheon 2020 is expected to be ServiceTitan's biggest user conference yet and one of the premier industry events of the year. Pantheon offers in-depth training sessions, presentations from industry experts and ServiceTitan executives, and an unparalleled networking opportunity for decision makers. In 2019, more than 1,000 people from across the residential and commercial service industry attended Pantheon.
"In just a short time, Pantheon has become an essential event for leaders in the trades," Mahdessian said. "Our team has worked really hard to adapt the conference to these unprecedented circumstances. Because of the coronavirus and concerns about travel, we decided that hosting Pantheon online this year would maximize the conference's impact. We're making sure to deliver all the opportunities for education and connection that would be available at an in-person event without compromising convenience or safety."
