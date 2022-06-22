Servion recognized as the "HR Company of the Year" for employee engagement at the 20th Edition of the Business Leader of the Year Award.
PRINCETON, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servion has received the "HR Company of the Year" award for employee engagement at the 20th Edition of the Business Leader of the Year organized by the World HRD Congress and Economic Times. This award recognizes Servion for its leading people-focused initiatives to actively engage diverse teams and improve alignment with evolving business goals.
World HRD Congress is a well-known independent and not-for-profit organization that focuses on the elements such as HR Tech, Diversity and Inclusion & women leaders in HR and recognizes the professionals and companies who show excellence in different HR practices.
Prakash Arunachalam, Chief Operating Officer, and Global HR Head, Servion, said, "This is exciting news to start our financial year. We are truly honored to be recognized by the World HRD Congress and would like to congratulate the entire team. Supported by Servion's leadership and our culture of engagement and inclusion, the HR team at Servion excels at motivating and engaging our 1,000+ employees who are spread across India (Chennai, Bengaluru & Mumbai), APAC (Singapore, Malaysia & Thailand), Middle East (Dubai), The United States, and the United Kingdom. Regular employee engagement activities are focused on the employees' well-being (mental and physical), training and skillset enhancement, and fun activities. Some of these activities included:
- Talent Hunt – fun activities that involved Servion employees and their families
- Rewards and recognition programs – to recognize top performers
- Wellness sessions – to improve awareness
- Vaccination drives during the pandemic
- Leadership & technical training Sessions
Servion is one of the few organizations recognized among the 500+ global businesses participating in the awards."
Congratulating the team, Laurent Philonenko, CEO of Servion, said, "Servion as a company has always emphasized on the welfare of our employees, and this recognition from the World HRD Congress is a testament to our commitment to our employees and our relentless drive for excellence. At Servion, we absolutely believe in the "Happy employees, happy customers" paradigm."
About Servion
For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for architecting, implementing, and managing Contact Centers and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 1,000 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises worldwide deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://www.servion.com.
