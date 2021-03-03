LEWES, Del., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The one-of-a-kind blockchain-based marketplace SESSIA plans to expand its alliance for aiding enterprises with their blockchain marketplace solutions. Owing to its rapid surge to global prominence, SESSIA successfully is looking forward to helping global enterprises with their marketplace solutions, thereby assisting businesses in publishing their ads and news.
The blockchain-based marketplace of SESSIA contains a feed with product catalogs, thereby aiding businesses in publishing their advertisements. SESSIA provides global enterprises with the opportunity to sell their products directly with the help of their respective payment gateways. Companies not having their own payment gateway, hence, can use SESSIA's payment gateway.
In an interactive session with the media, dia, Narek Sirakanyan, the President and Founder of SESSIA, commented, "Concerning the ecosystem of modern business processes online, business partners can utilize our platform and get access to a classic marketplace where they can sell their products in traditional currencies, thereby leading the SESSIA app to automatically convert these prices to KICKS, the native token of SESSIA, and connect partners with exchanges, thereby carrying out the transaction. Post transactions, SESSIA's blockchain-based marketplace is likely to analyze the data on behalf of companies and customers, thereby creating a rating, hence leading the customers to select a company."
Apart from providing standard benefits of marketplace solutions, SESSIA also helps customers earn rewards on purchases, thereby deepening the integration of their social marketplace with traditional markets. SESSIA's users benefit from their loyalty program, hence leading to an involvement of a remarkable retail assortment backed by lucrative KICKS rewards.
Lately, SESSIA attracted millennials with its innovative blockchain-based loyalty program backed by native KICKS Token Reward and Cashbacks. If a customer orders a service or buys a product on SESSIA, their receipt is automatically sent to the feed, where it can be viewed by friends and acquaintances of the customer. It leads to cashbacks, thereby motivating them to make a purchase. Through this manner, the number of loyal customers grows, thereby increasing their revenue. With its rapid rise to global prominence, SESSIA has successfully conquered the Generation-Z user base, hence increasing activity on their platform.
About SESSIA:
SESSIA is the first-of-its-kind social marketplace that only needs a smartphone to work with. The blockchain-based platform comes with a built-in social network for advertising services, goods, and notifying simple and convenient e-shop constructor, clients, virtual ATS, advanced system of reports, smart-scanner, and additional beneficial business functions. SESSIA helps in building long-term relationships between clients and businesses without the need for any intermediaries. It is available in iOS, Android, and web versions for users. KICKS is currently listed on PayBito & BitForex crypto exchange.
