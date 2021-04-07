LEWES, Del., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading social marketplace SESSIA, backed by blockchain, takes a step ahead in attracting thousands of millennials and generation Z users. The one-of-a-kind marketplace, owing to its rapid increase in prominence throughout the world, looks forward to putting the options of earning with their marketplace solutions, thereby providing users with instant cashback.
Owing to a blockchain-based cashback system, friends and acquaintances of clients' can make a purchase by finding goods and services, placing an order, and receiving cashback easily. Being a secured and stable platform, thereby protecting clients' private data and payment information, SESSIA's marketplace allows users to choose stores as per the cashback percentage, user reviews, and additional parameters.
In an interactive session with the media, Narek Sirakanyan, the President and Founder of SESSIA, commented, "SESSIA's blockchain-based marketplace helps the millennial customers and their friends earn by purchasing goods and services with the help of feed subscribers for obtaining cashback. Once the purchase is done with the scanning of QR-code, client receipts automatically are published on the feed, thereby making their friends and subscribers see it, hence motivating them to make a similar purchase."
Other than helping users reach milestones by offering standard solutions of the marketplace, SESSIA benefits users from loyalty programs as well. Lately, SESSIA reported increased activity on their platform in the last few months, owing to their loyalty programs. It has led to the users benefitting a lot, in turn.
Soon after the global surge in user activity, recently, SESSIA unveiled its plan to extend its alliance with international enterprises with an aim to help them with blockchain-based marketplace solutions. Providing enterprises throughout the world with the opportunity to market their products with particular payment gateways, SESSIA is helping them with easy and quick online sales.
SESSIA is the first-of-its-kind social marketplace that only needs a smartphone to work with. The blockchain-based platform comes with a built-in social network for advertising services, goods, and notifying simple and convenient e-shop constructor, clients, virtual ATS, advanced system of reports, smart-scanner, and additional beneficial business functions. SESSIA helps in building long-term relationships between clients and businesses without the need for any intermediaries. It is available in iOS, Android, and web versions for users. KICKS is currently listed on PayBito & BitForex crypto exchange.
