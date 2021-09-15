TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sessions College has again been recognized as a leader in online education by EDsmart which provides college rankings, reviews and ratings according to data collected from the U.S. Department of Education and other reputable sources.
Sessions College was ranked #21 of 65 nationally accredited online colleges and the only design school in the top 60 schools ranked. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction, and student outcome.
"At Sessions College, we understand that education is an investment in one's future, and we're committed to providing a great return on those educational dollars," said Doris Granatowski, Sessions CEO. "An affordable program is valuable only if a student receives an education that is respected in the job market."
True to its mission, Sessions' innovative asynchronous project-based educational paradigm results in the specific skill based needs of design industry employers and clients.
Sessions' fully online degrees and certificates provide a high quality, engaging, and industry-relevant education for those who seek rewarding careers in high demand, dynamic and lucrative fields. Graduates report a high rate of success in advancing their careers and getting a creative job—at rates that compare favorably with traditional schools.
As the industry has shifted, tech companies are needing an endless amount of creative talent with skills and disciplines associated with digital media, video, and branding. According to recent research, the demand is especially strong for graphic designers, video editors, social media producers, digital artists and photographers.
About Edsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
About Sessions College
Sessions College is the pioneer in accredited and affordable online skills-based education that readies adult learners for the digital design workforce. Founded in 1997, Sessions College offers project-based bachelor and associate level degrees and certificate programs for in demand careers in art, design, and photography. The proprietary Sessions College DigitalComplete™ platform provides the best possible online experience for students throughout their educational journey. Students learn via real world projects that reflect the latest industry-relevant skills. Sessions College is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and the Middle States Commission for Secondary Schools (MSA-CSS) and is approved to deliver its online degrees and programs throughout the United States by the National Council for State Authorization for Reciprocity Agreements (NC- SARA).
Media Contact
Kimberly O'Hanlon, Sessions College for Professional Design, +1 4802121704 Ext: 155, kim@sessions.edu
SOURCE Sessions College for Professional Design