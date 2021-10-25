TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sessions College for Professional Design ("Sessions") has increased its support function for its increasing military enrollments, most recently due to the high interest from enrollees in the Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program (VRRAP).
The VRRAP program looks to help veterans whose careers have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of 2021, 5% of all veterans looking for work noted they have exhausted all of their job training opportunities, and cannot find stable employment. That number is close to double the national average.
As the industry has shifted, tech companies are needing an endless amount of creative talent with skills and disciplines associated with digital media, video, and branding. According to recent research, the demand is especially strong for graphic designers, video editors, social media producers, digital artists and photographers.
Sessions offers VRRAP enrollees the ability and skills to take advantage of this exciting market opportunity with:
- Six accredited, credit-bearing certificate programs in graphic design, web design, digital media, digital photography, illustration, and advanced web design
- An innovative, fully online, asynchronous, project-based educational paradigm results in the specific skills needed for the design industry
- Approved under the GI Bill and Department of Labor high demand job training criteria
"VRRAP demand for our programs has been tremendous," said Louis J Schilt, Sessions Military Liaison. "Students are finding our programs rigorous, but supportive through a faculty and support team that are passionate and instrumental in preparing Veterans for a dynamic, creative, and lucrative career in the design industry."
Students graduate with not only a Certificate, but a professional level portfolio of work, mandatory for employment and client recruitment. In addition, graduates can easily transfer 24 credits to a Sessions Associates of Occupational Studies, or a Bachelors of Fine Arts degree.
About Sessions College for Professional Design
Sessions College is the pioneer in accredited and affordable online skills-based education that readies adult and college age learners for the digital design workforce. Founded in 1997, Sessions College offers project-based bachelor and associate level degrees and certificate programs for in demand careers in art, design, and photography. Students learn via real world projects that reflect the latest industry-relevant skills. Sessions College is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and the Middle States Commission for Secondary Schools (MSA-CSS) and is approved to deliver its online degrees and programs throughout the United States by the National Council for State Authorization for Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA).
Media Contact
Kimberly O'Hanlon, Sessions College for Professional Design, +1 4802121704 Ext: 155, kim@sessions.edu
SOURCE Sessions College for Professional Design