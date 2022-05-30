NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview
The Set-Top Box Market Share is expected to increase by USD 3.39 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.
- The integration of voice control features into set-top boxes to make them more convenient to use will subsequently fuel the growth of the set-top box market during the forecast period.
- The integration of new technologies such as Android-based set-top boxes is one of the critical set-top box market trends as it helps consumers to access digital content, play games, and surf the internet.
- Security threats associated with next-generation set-top boxes is one of the key challenges hindering the Set-Top Box Market growth.
- APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. Therefore, the set-top box market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
- The set-top box market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the satellite set-top box segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Scope of the Report
Set-top Box Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 3.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.58
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Satellite Set-top Box Held the Largest Market Share
- The set-top box market share growth by the satellite set-top box segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Satellite set-top boxes are devices that are used to decode and tune digital signals received from transmitting satellites and convert them into a proper viewable television format.
- The increasing demand for high-definition televisions among consumers will help in the growth of the segment during the forecast period as satellite set-top boxes provide a wide variety of programs with clear visuals and immersive surround sound.
APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
- 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for set-top boxes in APAC.
- Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The rising number of households with TVs, the decreasing TV subscription charges, and the decreasing prices of set-top boxes will facilitate the STB market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ABOX42 GmbH
- Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
- Broadcom Inc.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- DISH Network Corp.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Roku Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Technicolor SA
The STB market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Recent Developments
- ABOX42 GmbH- The company offers M20 smart set-top box. Moreover, it caters different segment of the hardware manufacturing such as IPTV, OTT, Set Top Boxes, STB, IoT, Smart Home, and Cloud Services.
- Broadcom Inc.- The company offers set-top-box SoC solutions for video delivery. Moreover, the company works for Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.- The company provides set-top box which offer video services with apps and web services including Netflix and YouTube.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Resolution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Resolution
- HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Resolution
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABOX42 GmbH
- Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
- Broadcom Inc.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- DISH Network Corp.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Roku Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Technicolor SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
