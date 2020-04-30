FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of people to lose their jobs and face an economic crisis. This unprecedented surge in unemployment is approaching levels not seen since the Great Depression. Household income has decreased dramatically, but expenses have not.
Knowing that the situation may persist for an extended period of time, how do you go about examining your finances to come up with a solution? That's where SettleiTsoft – with its budget tools that conveniently enable you to gain a greater understanding of your financial situation – can help. For example, how much can you afford to pay now and in the near future. Perhaps some monthly expenses can be canceled or downgraded.
Realizing the hardship that people are experiencing, many creditors at the moment are willing to restructure payments. So, the time to act is now.
"SettleiTsoft equips you with patented communication, analysis, and negotiation tools that may assist credit restructuring and avoid financial difficulty," said Martha Henry, Settleitsoft Inc. CTO. "Also, if you have debt that is already in collection or ends up in the hands of a debt collector later on, through easy digital interaction SettleiTsoft may then help you negotiate debt repayment arrangements and create online debt settlement agreements for delinquent debts, such as credit cards, student loans, and medical bills."
Remember, despite the economic crisis, debt collectors are still active. Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (P.L. 95-109), debtors have the right to request in what manner and when debt collectors shall contact them. With SettleiTsoft, you can establish this electronic method of communication as your preferred manner of negotiation, helping stop debt collection calls and allow unpaid debt obligations to be amicably resolved.
Not only is SettleiTsoft helping debtors to negotiate their unpaid debts, it also empowers consumers to protect themselves against fraudulent and predatory debt collector's practices. Therefore, debt collection scammers are in for a rude awakening.
Available in English and Spanish, SettleiTsoft provides myriad debt-relief alternatives enabling consumers to control and better manage their finances. The SettleiTsoft Team is here for you during this distressing financial time.
