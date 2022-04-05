Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc. and VARCOMM announce the expansion of high-speed broadband coverage to nearly 1,600 homes in Terra Bella as part of their ongoing commitment to providing affordable broadband to the people of Tulare County.
TERRA BELLA, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc. and VARCOMM announce the expansion of high-speed broadband coverage to nearly 1,600 homes in Terra Bella as part of their ongoing commitment to providing affordable broadband to the people of Tulare County.
Setton Pistachio, the nation's second-largest pistachio grower and processor, and VARCOMM will work jointly to deploy a total of three communications towers to enable affordable broadband service and customer care to the residents of Tulare County.
"In today's modern age, internet speed and reliability are not just a convenience, but a necessity for quality of life, and we're fortunate to partner with Setton Pistachio to help make this expanded coverage a reality," said VARCOMM CEO and Chairman of the Board Eric Votaw. "Our priority is to be your true hometown network, and with our 'Be Better' mission strategy in all our territories, we look forward to welcoming Terra Bella residents to our VARCOMM family."
After months of planning and approval from Tulare County, and delays from Southern California Edison electrical crews to provide power to the tower, construction will be completed in early April 2022. One tower is located in Terra Bella on Road 234, on the Setton Pistachio Community Parkland. Additional towers will be located at higher elevations at Deer Creek and on the valley floor in Pixley.
"We are happy to partner with a company that has similar values of quality and service, and has been a part of the community for so long," said Fernando Rios, Community Liaison of Setton Pistachio.
Setton Pistachio's team will take the lead in helping maintain the infrastructure, tower, and utility connections freeing VARCOMM to focus on customer installations and customer service with affordable packages to Tulare County residents. VARCOMM will offer eligible customers the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), an FCC benefit program that provides a discount of $30 per month towards internet service. VARCOMM customer service representatives are well versed in this new federal program and are excited to help customers navigate the process.
Customers may choose from two service plan options, including 25Mbps download / 3Mbps upload speed for $50 per month, or 50Mbps download / 5Mbps upload speed for $90 per month.
The launch of the broadband service will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a customer appreciation event at the Setton Pistachio Playground in Terra Bella on May 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Terra Bella residents are invited to enjoy refreshments, activities, and chat with the Setton Pistachio and VARCOMM teams.
For more information on Setton Farms, visit settonfarms.com and on social media: Instagram @setton_farms, Facebook @settonfarms, and Twitter @settonfarms. For more information on VARCOMM's services, visit varcomm.net or call 888-539-5234.
About Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.
Since 1986, the Setton family has taken a hands-on approach to growing and processing America's Best Tasting Pistachios in the Central Valley of California. As the second-largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, Setton produces pistachios that make their way to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide. Setton Farms' pistachios are grown, processed, and packaged using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques to offer the highest quality pistachios with a fresh-from-the-orchard taste. Setton Farms' pistachios are also vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, and Kosher, while a select variety features the AHA Heart-Check mark.
About VARCOMM
VARCOMM was founded in 1910 when farmers in southern Tulare County California, banded together to create a small telephone network with a single telephone line, and the company incorporated in 1954 to create Ducor Telephone Company. In 1977, the company then began to expand to service Rancho Tehama and later to Kennedy Meadows, and began providing Internet services in 1993 under the name Varnet, Inc. The company adopted the name VARCOMM (part of VARCOMM Holdings, Inc.) in 2018, along with the introduction of broadband and enhanced services. In 2021, with Eric Votaw and Jenifer Vellucci at the helm, VARCOMM became the first Mexican-American and female-owned incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) in California's history.
