LONDON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric COO Tommy Butcher announced seven new businesses have recently incorporated Centric payments. The businesses adopting Centric include both ecommerce websites accepting Centric Swap (CNS) and brick and mortar businesses accepting peer-to-peer payments in either CNS or Centric Rise (CNR).
Some of the new businesses came about from a grassroots campaign Centric launched in December to assist crypto-savvy business owners with introducing a cryptocurrency payment option. Others resulted from the Centric sales team's outreach to those who inquired about Centric's forthcoming CENPAY payment solution. Ecommerce retailers are using third-party payment solutions to incorporate Centric Swap (CNS). The integrations include NOWPayments, CoinPayments, and MyCryptoCheckout.
Centric COO Tommy Butcher said, "Centric was designed as a global, borderless, digital currency. Therefore, any time a new business integrates Centric, it's always worth celebrating. This holds true whether it's a well-established corporation, or a sole proprietor just starting out."
Butcher also said Centric has already matched last quarter's retailer announcements.
"We announced seven new businesses accepting Centric last quarter," said Butcher. "This quarter is only half over and we've already matched that with this announcement."
A roundup of several businesses that recently incorporated Centric payments follows:
Samui Storage & Moving—Samui Storage & Moving is a British family-owned secure storage and moving company on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand. Operating since 2009, they have a large European customer base, and offer services like household and business storage; document storage; car, bike, and boat storage; PO boxes; international imports and exports; and moving services. Samui Storage & Moving accepts peer-to-peer CNS and CNR payments.
Cue Anthony Racing—Based in Pasadena, CA, Cue Anthony Racing is an automotive aftermarket performance parts and accessories retailer founded by racing enthusiast Quincy "Cue" Freeman. The company accepts CNS through their website.
Upswing Artworks—Winnipeg, Manitoba artist Kara Bjornson created Upswing Artworks in June 2021. A custom clothing company, Upswing Artworks offers "unique upcycled or brand new clothing, resin art, jewellery, and custom vinyl and sublimation products." Upswing Artworks accepts CNS payments.
Shrypto—An ecommerce site out of Germany (available in both German and English), Shrypto offers an eclectic assortment of products, including watches, crypto-themed apparel, and an array of gadgets and gift items. With a tagline of "Shop With Crypto at Shrypto," customers can shop at Shrypto with CNS crypto.
Upper Limits Midwest, Inc.—Established in 2013 in Springfield, IL, Upper Limits Midwest describes themselves as a "top-scaling retail leader in the industry with a focus on e-cigs, e-liquids, glass, cannabis accessories, CBD wellness and cannabinoid products, cultivation equipment and much more." The company accepts CNS payments through their ecommerce website and in store.
Queen Mariane—A medical cannabis dispensary from Sardinia, Italy, Queen Mariane serves Europe and offers free shipping. The company's website states, "We grow our plants with no pesticides, no chemicals, no added ingredients, only natural gifts from Mother Earth, hand cleaned and cured for at least three months." Queen Mariane supports CNS payments.
Art By Toneli—A graphic design firm based in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Art By Toneli provides a variety of services, including logos, branding, posters, flyers, magazine covers, cards, album art, menus, corporate design, and more. Art By Toneli accepts peer-to-peer Centric payments (CNS / CNR).
Artist Toneli said, "Accepting Centric payments in my business is a game changer for me. This is an opportunity to grow my local community and get more people onboard this wonderful project."
To find websites for each of the Centric-accepting companies above, please visit the related blog post on the Centric.com website.
