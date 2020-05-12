SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevenhugs, Inc. a leader in innovative digital solutions and developer of the world's only consumer-grade and field-proven Ultra-Wideband stack & software solution is excited to announce it has joined the FiRa™ Consortium as an Associate Member.
Founded in August 2019, the FiRa Consortium is dedicated to the development and widespread adoption of seamless user experiences using the secured fine ranging and positioning capabilities of interoperable Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies.
Sevenhugs' founders spent over 15 years building protocol stacks for wireless technologies prior to assembling their own team of expert engineers. Development of Sevenhugs' UWB stack and software began in 2014, and in 2018 they successfully released the world's first consumer product to leverage UWB for indoor spatial awareness.
"When starting Sevenhugs in 2013, we realized the tremendous potential of UWB technology in consumer products and formed the belief that UWB would eventually be embedded everywhere, in our smartphones, smart home devices, and our cars", said Simon Tchedikian (Sevenhugs' CEO & Founder), "To bring our vision to fruition, we decided to join FiRa to support the standardization efforts and help the entire industry benefit from our unique expertise in wireless protocol stack development", added Tchedikian.
"The FiRa Consortium welcomes Sevenhugs as they join forces with some of the most forward-thinking organizations on the planet when it comes to the use of UWB technology and enablement", said Charlie Zhang, FiRa Consortium Board Chair and Senior Vice President, Engineering, Samsung Research America."Sevenhugs' real-life experience with UWB technology can be a big plus for the FiRa Consortium as we look for new, innovative ideas to use UWB technology to enrich consumers' lives."
"Sevenhugs and FiRa share a common dedication to advancing new and innovative user experiences in order to drive the adoption of technology. With increased momentum around UWB and prominent brands beginning to integrate, it's important for us to collaboratively pave a path for mass market success." concluded Tchedikian.
About Sevenhugs
Sevenhugs builds innovative solutions to advance the touch points between humans and the digital world. In 2018 they launched Smart Remote, the world's first consumer product featuring Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and precise indoor positioning. Most recently they launched Ultra-Wideband by Sevenhugs, the world's first consumer-grade and field-proven UWB software for smartphone, IoT device and automotive manufacturers.
Sevenhugs was honored to receive an award at the Innovation Contest in February 2019, in the Deep Tech Digital category, sponsored by the French National Investment Bank, BPI France (www.bpifrance.fr). Sevenhugs was also awarded at the Digital Innovation Contest in 2017 and became the most acclaimed company at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. They lifted more than 14 awards, among those the highly prestigious BEST OF INNOVATION - CES DESIGN AWARD. The company also received the Seal of Excellence in 2017 from the European Commission in recognition of the company's extremely high innovation potential. To learn more about Sevenhugs, visit business.sevenhugs.com.
About FiRa Consortium
Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, the FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to the development and widespread adoption of seamless user experiences using the secured fine ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies. To learn more about the FiRa Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.
