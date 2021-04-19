BOSTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sevenstep, a global leader in total talent outsourcing solutions, including product offerings for recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider contingent workforce programs (MSP), was named a "Major Contender" in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix® Assessment of RPO Service Providers.
The PEAK Matrix™ provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. Providers are assessed on seven areas – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. They are classified as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants.
Highlights of Everest Group's assessment of Sevenstep on the 2021 PEAK Matrix® include:
- Sevenstep serves clients across all major industries, and it has an especially strong track record of hiring healthcare professionals.
- Sevenstep has a strong pedigree in managing white-collar hiring.
- Sevenstep takes a high touch, personalized approach to service delivery with a focus on improving the user experience throughout the process.
- Sevenstep clients appreciate its flexibility, service delivery, and stakeholder management.
- Sevenstep is continuously investing in technology, including Sevayo™, an extensive integrated recruitment platform with capabilities spanning talent matching, candidate stack ranking, internal mobility tracking and more. Sevayo™ integrates with any HRIS, ATS, CRM and third-party point solutions. Additionally, Sevayo™ Insights, Sevenstep's proprietary analytics platform, offers program performance insights to executives as well as recruitment teams
"Sevenstep's diverse industry portfolio and focused investments in improving its technology offering, particularly its proprietary Sevayo™ and Sevayo™ Insights platforms, has helped it create a strong RPO service offering for clients. Its investments in new areas such as DE&I reporting and internal mobility will enable a sustainable advantage in the long run for the firm," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "This differentiation helped to position the firm as a Major Contender on Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® 2021."
2021 marks the fifth year Sevenstep has earned the Major Contender position in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment of RPO Service Providers.
"The volatility of 2020 only strengthened our position on what successful RPO means, and that is partnership, trust and agility. We continue to adapt and innovate alongside our clients by blending people and technology to fully optimize solutions. The debut of Sevayo™ has enabled us to easily configure the recruitment technology stack to be an even more competitive advantage for our clients; especially Sevayo™ Insights, our proprietary analytics tool, which brings critically needed talent data visibility. We are proud to have improved our ranking with the Everest Group in both vision and capability, and are inspired to continue pushing the envelope in our industry," said Sevenstep President Amy Bush.
About Sevenstep
Sevenstep is a global leader in total talent outsourcing and solutions. Annually ranked as a top enterprise recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list and a leading managed service provider (MSP), Sevenstep provides services in nearly 50 countries spanning six continents. A bespoke suite of total talent services and solutions includes enterprise RPO, project RPO, MSP solutions, employer branding capabilities, and Sevayo™, our technology and intelligence platform.
Sevenstep's unrivaled partnership-driven approach and unbounded vision to total talent means talent acquisition wins and business performance gains. Learn more at sevensteprpo.com.
