BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sevenstep, a global leader in total talent recruitment outsourcing solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider contingent workforce programs (MSP), today announced it has been named as a top Enterprise RPO provider in HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rankings. This year, Sevenstep ranked sixth overall on the list and second for healthcare RPO.
"We are honored to have once again made the Baker's Dozen list based on customer satisfaction. Relationships have never been more important as we all work together to overcome these challenging times, and we are incredibly proud of all our employees behind these successful client partnerships," said Sevenstep President Amy Bush.
This year marks Sevenstep's tenth consecutive year making the Baker's Dozen list.
"The last year has been incredibly challenging – from a talent, market and economic perspective. Sevenstep remained steadfast in their commitment to quality, service and delivery, and they continue to be a highly reputable provider in enterprise recruitment process outsourcing," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today. "Their exceptional work in the industries of healthcare, technology and supply chain and logistics make them a great choice for employers looking for expertise, specifically for difficult recruiting profiles, in these areas."
In this year's Baker's Dozen rankings, Sevenstep was recognized as:
- Number 6 overall for client satisfaction among enterprise RPO providers.
- Number 2 for healthcare RPO, the third year in a row Sevenstep has held this competitive ranking, and the eighth year HRO Today has released a healthcare RPO-specific list.
- Number 6 in quality (enterprise) and number 2 in quality (healthcare), the most important component in the overall Baker's Dozen index. The other indices include breadth of services and size of deal.
HRO Today's Baker's Dozen is considered the industry's leading ranking of RPO providers and is based entirely on feedback gathered from RPO customers from around the world. More than 700 surveys contributed to the 2021 rankings.
