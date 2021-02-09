PLANO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sevis Systems (http://www.sevis.com), today announced the launch of eCallMe!, a hybrid call verification and customer engagement platform designed for enterprises and their call and contact centers. It is the first enterprise solution to provide Trusted Caller ID natively on both Apple and Android devices, regardless of manufacturer, operating system, or carrier.
Market research shows that less than 15% of valid calls from enterprise call centers to customers are answered. This results in numerous contact attempts, increased operating expenditures and a frustrating customer experience. The primary objective of eCallMe! is to help enterprises restore their customers' trust in the phone call and to protect their customers' identities from being compromised.
"Customers are bombarded with spam calls on a daily basis and no longer answer calls from phone numbers they don't recognize", said Fletcher Hamilton, CEO of Sevis Systems. "This has had a huge impact on how enterprises get in touch with their customers. eCallMe!'s premise is simple – to help enterprises get their good calls answered and prevent fraudulent calls from being answered by customers", added Hamilton.
eCallMe! easily integrates within an enterprise's existing outbound calling infrastructure. A secure cloud-based portal enables contact center representatives to compose and send a pre-call notification directly to a customer's mobile device. This secure pre-call notification informs the customer with the call purpose, the specific enterprise phone number that will be calling and the timing of the call. When that call rings the customer's device, the Trusted Caller ID will display the enterprise's logo, the call purpose and a valid call identifier. Should a fraudster attempt to spoof an enterprise's phone number in an effort to contact a customer, eCallMe! will recognize that it's a fraudulent call and the Trusted Caller ID will display a fraudulent call warning to the customer. Throughout the process, the solution never transfers any personally identifiable information (PII) of any customers, ensuring that enterprises remain in complete control of their customer data at all times.
"eCallMe! will set a new standard for how customers wish to do business with enterprises over the phone", said Ronnie Gomez, VP of Sales and Business Development at Sevis Systems. "Unlike similar solutions on the market, eCallMe! is device and carrier agnostic, allowing enterprises to provide the same experience to all of their customers and not be limited to just Apple or just Android users", added Gomez.
eCallMe! also offers calendaring functionality where both the customer and the enterprise can schedule calls with each other to conduct business efficiently. "Having the ability to schedule calls in advance will eliminate the uncertainty that currently frustrates both customers and enterprises alike. This will result in higher customer satisfaction and significantly increase the enterprise's overall brand value in the marketplace", said Krishna Korlepara, Director of Product Management at Sevis Systems.
eCallMe! enables enterprises to achieve significant operating cost savings within their call centers, improve the overall customer experience and eliminate fraudulent account takeovers.
About Sevis Systems:
Since 1999, Sevis has helped identify and eliminate fraudulent, malicious and nefarious activity on telecom networks worldwide. Our knowledge and security expertise have been extended into robocall, spoofing, and identity protection for businesses and their customers. Our patent pending call verification and customer engagement solutions allow our clients to establish trust with their customers and stay ahead of the evolving threats of fraudsters and hackers.
