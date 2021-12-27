LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marking a grand return to in-person events, leading industry trade publication XBIZ is pleased to announce the launch of X3, a first-of-its-kind expo connecting the world's hottest influencers and creators with their legion of fans at the world-famous Hollywood Palladium, January 7-8.
As unprecedented times supercharge an already flourishing creator economy into the stratosphere, empowering the most creative purveyors of spicy content, a fierce desire for authenticity has forever transformed how fans engage with their favorite personalities. X3 takes this movement a step further, giving fans the opportunity to interact with creators outside of fan sites or paid DMs.
"The world of entertainment has been flipped on its head in the past two years, and ushered in a new era for creators," said X3 Events Director Moe Helmy. "And so, seizing on this momentum, we are introducing a first-of-its-kind event that will enable indie celebrities to connect with their fans and promote their creativity to the world."
In addition to serving as the ultimate meet and greet hub for influencers and fans, X3 will feature screenings of the year's spiciest motion pictures, providing attendees exclusive looks at blockbuster titles, set to be hosted by their renowned directors and actors.
Beyond the silver screen, X3 will showcase the latest in pleasure-tech, from groundbreaking sensory delights to good vibrations, including advances in virtual reality, the burgeoning realm of blockchain-based platforms, NFTs and beyond.
Direct event inquiries to info@X3.show and signup for the official event newsletter at X3.show.
Media Contact
Mike Stabile, Adnet Media, +1 (310) 820-0228 Ext: 710, info@adnetmedia.com
SOURCE X3 Expo