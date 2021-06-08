MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry, announces the launch of a new Scholarship Program for incoming college freshmen in the US & Canada. For the upcoming fall semester, Sezzle will provide a $10,000 scholarship to a deserving incoming college Freshman, as well as awarding $500 in Sezzle Spend (redeemable at the 34,000 brands where Sezzle can be used.)
Sezzle is focused on enabling responsible purchasing for shoppers, while building credit status and future buying power––acting as a financial co-pilot for users, guiding them every step of the way on the path to healthy credit. The company's mission is to 'financially empower the next generation', and to go beyond finance by supporting empowerment across many facets of users' lives, and by creating a better world for the next generation through social, ethical, and educational initiatives.
Recently named the best BNPL App for Students by thebalance.com, Sezzle is determined to aid the students in more ways than one. The Sezzle National Scholarship is just one of the company's commitments to education funding––alongside Sezzle's core financing product. The adoption of Sezzle's interest-free solution skyrocketed in the past year as BNPL became the optimal solution for all shoppers––especially those hit by student loans and debt.
Did You Know? Student Loan Stats (Provided by the US Federal Reserve):
- $1.71 Trillion in US student loan debt
- 44.7 million Americans with student loan debt
- Defaults were halted as part of the pandemic relief measures — prior to the pandemic, 11.1% of student loans were 90 days or more delinquent or are in default.
"As student debt rises, younger generations face the challenge of building credit ratings without necessarily owning a credit card," commented Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer, Veronica Katz. "Our credit-building feature, Sezzle Up provides a solution; transforming the traditional landscape of credit. We hope that this new Sezzle Scholarship is another tool to directly alleviate student debt and financial hardship."
About Sezzle Inc.
Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at over 34,000 retailers. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.
For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/
Sezzle US Media Contact:
Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-announces-new-20-000-scholarship-program-301307669.html
SOURCE Sezzle