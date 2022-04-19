The in-house laboratory facilities at Simpson Gumpertz & Heger's Waltham, MA, headquarters received ISO/IEC17025 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).
WALTHAM, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger's (SGH) Applied Science & Research Center recently received ISO/IEC17025 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) for several concrete testing methods. These procedures, conducted in SGH's Waltham, MA, headquarters, went through a stringent evaluation process with A2LA professionals observing and auditing the facility in 2022 and will be reaudited biannually. Achieving this accreditation (Certificate Number: 6551.01) affirms SGH's commitment to quality and allows us to continue enhancing the services we provide to our clients and peers across the industry.
"I am impressed every day at the breadth and depth of our testing capabilities," said Norman Perkins, SGH Director of Applied Science and Research. "Our technical professionals and laboratory staff continue to grow their expertise in physical testing, environmental simulations, materials science, microscopy, and research partnerships, and allow us to serve our clients throughout all phases of a project."
The ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation focuses on quality requirements specific to laboratory testing and ensures that recipients have the correct policies, procedures, equipment, and training in place. The recognized testing methods focus primarily on concrete:
- ASTM C39 - Compressive Strength of Cylindrical Concrete Specimens
- ASTM C42 - Obtaining and Testing Drilled Cores and Sawed Beams of Concrete
- ASTM C138 - Density, Yield, and Air Content of Concrete
- ASTM C143 - Slump of Hydraulic Cement Concrete
- ASTM C192 - Making and Curing Concrete Test Specimens in the Laboratory
- ASTM C231 - Air Content of Freshly Mixed Concrete by the Pressure Method
- ASTM C566 - Total Evaporable Moisture Content of Aggregates by Drying
- ASTM C469 - Static Modulus of Elasticity and Poisson's Ratio of Concrete in Compression
- ASTM C1064 - Temperature of Freshly Mixed Hydraulic Cement Concrete
"Our laboratory, its staff, and all our engineers are constantly finding ways to push the boundaries of our testing capabilities," said Niklas Vigener, SGH Chief Technical Officer. "This accreditation is another example of how we are able to partner with our clients and peers in the AEC industry and beyond."
SGH's 13,500 sq ft in-house laboratory facilities allow us to develop and execute comprehensive testing and research plans to better understand how materials, components, and systems behave. Our technical professionals partner with team members in the center to identify project goals, develop testing protocols, interpret results, and advance client solutions.
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With more than 600 employees in eight office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit http://www.sgh.com.
