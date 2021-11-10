FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SGM Law Group PLLC, one of the nation's leading immigration law firms, announced today that it has rebranded to VisaNation Law Group PLLC. This brand relaunch includes a new name, logo, and a new immigration platform, developed by VisaNation Inc.—the technology and marketing provider and exclusive partner to VisaNation Law Group.
"We believe our new visual identity reinforces the forward advancement of our organization in its purpose, scale, and expanded digital offerings," said Shilpa Malik, principal of VisaNation Law Group. "Incorporating advanced technology into our processes and making our immigration services more efficient and transparent were two of the main goals of the rebrand."
This new identity coincides with SGM Law Group's 10-year anniversary—a milestone that reinforces the firm's mission to provide the highest quality immigration services to individuals and corporations worldwide. Over the past year, the VisaNation team has worked diligently to reimagine the organization with a new name, logo, visual assets, and a proprietary immigration platform. This innovative cloud-based software will roll out in the coming months and provide the most efficient and cost-effective solution for specific U.S. immigration applications.
Vishal Rai, who spearheaded and managed SGM Law Group's operations, marketing, and technology infrastructure since it began operation in 2011, has led the development of this new immigration platform. Malik and Rai share the same vision of simplifying the immigration process by combining exceptional legal expertise with a superior, technology-enhanced customer experience.
"From building our first website ten years ago to implementing our case management software, Vishal has his fingerprints all over our organization. He has been instrumental in our growth from a small boutique firm to its current national presence," said Malik.
VisaNation, Inc, the exclusive partner to VisaNation Law Group PLLC, will provide and support the new online immigration platform and services. Shilpa Malik will continue to lead the legal team at VisaNation Law Group in providing the best-in-class immigration services.
"I am thankful to be leading a world-class digital marketing team that is solely focused on creating valuable content for the immigrant community," said Rai, CEO of VisaNation, Inc. "Thanks to their hard work, our website has evolved into a comprehensive information resource visited by millions of people every year. Stay tuned for the upcoming launch of VisaNation's new technology platform, which will simplify immigration workflows and allow us to offer high-touch client experience and support. We are poised to be a part of the movement to disrupt the immigration services industry by providing our customers access to this advanced platform, saving them both time and money."
About VisaNation Law Group
VisaNation Law Group PLLC is a leading immigration law firm that helps companies bring the best talent worldwide to the U.S. and immigrants reunite with their families. VisaNation Law Group collaborates exclusively with VisaNation, Inc. to provide immigration legal services to individuals and corporations worldwide. The firm's core competencies go beyond work visas and include immigration strategy planning and corporate compliance.
About VisaNation, Inc.
VisaNation, Inc. is an immigration technology company building a cutting-edge platform for U.S. immigration services. VisaNation's intuitive software provides the most efficient and cost-effective solution to apply for certain green card petitions. VisaNation's mission is to simplify the cumbersome immigration processes and reduce the costs associated with traditional immigration services.
