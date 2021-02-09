ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shadow Ventures, a boutique venture capital firm focused on investing in seed-stage technology companies disrupting the build environment, is excited to announce the five companies selected to participate in their first Multifamily Technology Accelerator cohort. Participating startups receive a financial investment from Shadow Ventures as part of the program.
The inaugural Multifamily Technology Accelerator cohort includes: Embue, a cloud platform for portfolio-wide apartment building intelligence, automation and control based in Boston; Masonry, a New York based firm streamlining and automating maintenance operations; New York based Savvy a software firm making the tenant screening process more reliable, secure, and convenient for landlords and renters; Stake, a loyalty platform for rentals, transforming inefficient incentives into renter rewards based in New York; and Kairos, an Atlanta based provider of a patented leak sensor and water management system, providing higher accuracy than any sensor on the market and custom built for apartment maintenance teams.
Cohort startups are selected by Shadow Ventures' internal investment committee and program Venture Partners, industry experts who serve as advisors to each class. Venture Partners for the current cohort include: Robert Salwasser of Income Property Specialists; Akshay Gandhi of Olive Tree Holdings; Steve Regan of PropTech Angels Holdings; Jonnie Haber, a Strategic Partnership Specialist; and New York Real Estate Agent Eliad Benari.
Launched in November 2020, the Multifamily Technology Accelerator is the first of many planned accelerator programs by Shadow Ventures over the coming year. Each accelerator focuses on a specific segment of the built environment and, with accessible minimums, provides an opportunity for accredited industry professionals to invest. This unique approach not only gives greater access to venture capital, it also gives potential customers an vested interest in the future of their industry.
"We're making VC investing accessible to people who know and understand this industry and have worked with industry experts to carefully curate a portfolio of companies that we think are poised for the most growth," says K.P. Reddy, founder and General Partner of Shadow Ventures.
Shadow Ventures' next accelerator, focused on green building technology, will be launching in early 2021 and is currently accepting applications for startups. It will be followed by an accelerator dedicated to construction technology slated to launch in the second quarter of 2021.
Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in seed-stage technology startups bringing innovation to the built environment with the goal of institutionalizing seed-stage investing. Shadow Ventures' current portfolio is made up of companies solving some of the most difficult problems in construction and real estate with elegant, defensible technology. Shadow Ventures is backed by a mix of strategic limited partners who represent some of the largest potential customers in the built environment. Their team of operators are dedicated to defragmenting and driving innovation in the built environment.
