NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), home to one of the largest fresh-cycle egg donor program in the country, now offers full-service egg donation in their Manhattan location, and coming soon to their brand new Brooklyn, NY, location this summer. These new locations expand SGF's donor egg treatment program, creating greater access for egg donors and a larger selection for egg donor recipients.
SGF is one of only a few centers in the nation that selects and prescreens its own egg donors prior to making them available on their donor registry. Much more commonly, fertility centers rely on an agency to select donors, which adds significantly to the cost passed on to the donor egg recipient, also known as the intended parent. SGF recruits and medically, psychologically, and genetically prescreens all prospective, ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to listing them on the SGF donor registry.
Egg donors have made parenthood possible for thousands of individuals and couples at SGF. In fact, more than 8,000 SGF patients have become parents thanks to the generosity of egg donors, who are compensated generously by SGF for their time, effort, and commitment, not for their actual oocytes/eggs. SGF compensates its donors at various points throughout the prescreening and donation process.
"For intended parents and egg donors, SGF prides itself on the wealth of information about the donor we are able to provide. We understand the complexities of the selection process and are here to help provide guidance and encouragement," says Michele Purcell, MHA, RN, Director, Specialty Programs.
Under SGF's stringent screening requirements, any woman between the ages of 21-32 who is healthy and has knowledge of her family history may be considered for egg donation. A short online application with a prompt reply identifies if a candidate is pre-qualified to become an egg donor at SGF. Once pre-qualified, all egg donor candidates must complete a comprehensive personal and family medical history questionnaire. "For the wellness of our babies, we take our screening process very seriously. We are selective in order to keep donors and intended parents safe," adds Purcell.
The SGF Manhattan location is among its newest, right in the heart of New York City, conveniently located at 110 East 60th Street—minutes from nine NY subway stations providing easy access from all boroughs as well as Westchester, Long Island, and Connecticut, and steps from Bloomingdales, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, and The Plaza Hotel.
SGF New York is home to three Cornell-trained reproductive endocrinologists. SGF New York Medical Director, Tomer Singer, M.D., MBA; SGF New York IVF Director, Anate Brauer, M.D., and Robert (Robby) Setton, M.D., as well as two full-time certified nurse practitioners, Deborah (Debs) Lurie, CRNP, and Marissa Barnes, CRNP, all of whom provide a full range of state-of-the-art in-house diagnostic and treatment options for female and male infertility, elective fertility preservation, fertility preservation prior to cancer treatment, egg donation, and LGBTQ family building.
"As a two-time donor, the reward and sense of accomplishment I have felt having made this decision is indescribable. I would pay for the opportunity to do this again. I was met with such a sense of fulfillment knowing perhaps one day my eggs could help a hopeful family. I can't think of a more beautiful thing in this world," shared an SGF egg donor.
To learn more about egg donation, visit ShadyGroveFertility.com. To learn more about infertility treatment options, including SGF's 100% refund program for donor egg, contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with a SGF physician.
