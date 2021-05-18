NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close automation software, is pleased to announce the company's Founder and CEO, Shagun Malhotra was an honored guest speaker at the Databird's Founded By Woman's Conference. Databird is a platform where female founders learn from each other through interviews, articles, books, and video stories. Their "Founded by Women" Conference, a 3-day virtual event for women who want to grow their businesses, an event which attracted over 2,000 participants.
Improve your leadership skills, find new ways to tackle challenges, build confidence, reduce work stress, and improve performance while making a positive impact on the world. It is no secret that one's habits and goals lay the foundation of his or her success story, and Shagun's journey to success is no exception. Shagun is one of the few people who have managed to turn their dreams into reality. She has successfully established a thriving business and is recognized as a leader in both her personal and professional life.
"Boundaries help you define your identity, you become clear and confident in who you are, what you value and where your lines are," said Shagun Malhotra, Founder and CEO of SkyStem. "Defining who you are and your personality, satisfies the need for validation from out outside world."
To see the complete video about cultivating habits to create boundaries and honoring yourself, click here
ABOUT DATABIRD BUSINESS JOURNAL
Honoring the brightest minds from around the world, DataBird's focus on women's empowerment is central to achieving their mission of creating a just and sustainable world. Business holds significant, untapped potential to contribute to women's advancement and stands to benefit tremendously by ensuring women are empowered. Databird was built to identify local industry experts around the world via their machine intelligence platform.
ABOUT SKYSTEM LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company's flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux and variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance. To learn more about SkyStem, visit http://www.skystem.com
