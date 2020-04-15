NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced the appointment of Shannon Sedgwick as Senior Managing Director. Based in Sydney, Australia, Mr. Sedgwick will augment Ankura's cybersecurity capabilities and expand them to the firm's growing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
"Shannon is a respected data privacy and cybersecurity leader, and I am pleased to welcome him to our Ankura team," said Simon Michaels, Chairman of EMEA and APAC at Ankura. "Shannon exemplifies the uniquely talented professionals who comprise our client-focused team at Ankura, and we look forward to Shannon's contributions and our continued investment in our consultants and services offering to clients."
Mr. Sedgwick brings insight on factors that make an organization resilient and prepared for the constantly evolving cyber risk environment. He has global experience engaging on these issues with executives and boards in government, finance, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure. At Ankura, Mr. Sedgwick will leverage this expertise to provide clients with solutions to meet compliance and risk-reduction objectives, while also advising on the implementation of new and evolving technologies.
"Ankura's point of differentiation and strength lies in its depth of experience providing tailored, customer-centric solutions for the most complex issues in the market," said Mr. Sedgwick. "For this reason, I am thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at Ankura and to work with my colleagues to drive efficiencies and unlock value for our clients in Australia, the larger APAC region and globally."
Mr. Sedgwick also has a passion for initiatives that tackle issues affecting the disabled, indigenous and veteran communities. He serves as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of multiple not-for-profit organizations. He also appears regularly on television and radio and in print and online publications and speaks publicly about cybersecurity, governance, culture, government policy, and breaking news events. Mr. Sedgwick is an MBA candidate at Deakin University, and has received an Advanced Diploma in Leadership and Management from Churchill Education and a Graduate Certificate in Cyber Security from Macquarie University.
About Ankura
Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.