AUBURN, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All advanced industries and growth markets depend on the performance of modern lasers and laser material processing systems. Laser tools reduce cost and increase flexibility, precision and throughput at the same time. They make possible advanced production processes that were unthinkable with conventional tools, only a few years ago.
PI is hosting a digital conference with talks revolving around the Future of Laser Materials Processing.
This inspiring event brings together the knowledge and trends of the business sector in order to make use of the potential of the laser as a tool and to jointly shape the future of materials processing.
You can expect exciting presentations from experts on the latest market developments, applications, and technologies. Despite the digital format, you can exchange ideas and ask questions in the live Q&A sessions.
Working with You
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
