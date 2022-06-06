Shaping Wealth is pleased to announce the addition of Jordan Hutchison as the newest industry expert to the globally recognized learning technology platform. Jordan will lead product strategy, development, and management to continue expanding the premium offerings to benefit all of Shaping Wealth's relationships.
CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaping Wealth is pleased to announce the addition of Jordan Hutchison as the newest industry expert to the globally recognized learning technology platform. Jordan will lead product strategy and management to continue expanding the premium offerings to benefit all of Shaping Wealth's relationships.
"I could not be more energized to join an incredible team of industry leaders in applying behavioral science to financial services," Hutchison said. "Shaping Wealth is truly transforming how individuals experience money and how advisors engage with their clients."
Hutchison brings industry experience from various facets of the industry, from being an advisor to leading technology teams to academic research in positive psychology and business management. His unique research is in psychology, explicitly understanding Flow Theory and engagement in the financial planning industry. In his role, Jordan will bring expertise in strategic partnerships, practice management, financial planning, and a deep understanding of behavioral science. His passion is to deepen client engagement and deliver unique experiences that help advisors and clients lead purposeful and fulfilling lives.
Jordan joins Shaping Wealth from XY Planning Network (XYPN), where he was charged with building out their partnerships department from strategy to implementation. Before XYPN, Jordan worked in product strategy for a Family Office financial technology company and in various leadership roles in the financial planning and technology industry.
Brian Portnoy, Founder and CEO of Shaping Wealth, "I couldn't be more pleased that Jordan has joined our team. Shaping Wealth is growing quickly, and Jordan's vast skill set in business development, financial planning, and behavioral science is a perfect fit for us. He's someone who intuitively understands and believes in the Shaping Wealth mission. I'm highly confident Jordan will fit right into our culture."
About Shaping Wealth
Shaping Wealth is a learning technology platform dedicated to transforming the human experience of money. As a team of experts in applied behavioral science, we are creating content and experiences to inspire better financial decision-making and a healthier relationship with money. We work with: financial advisors and their clients to help calibrate purpose with planning; companies desiring more contented and productive employees; and community organizations, including schools, where better financial literacy is imperative.
