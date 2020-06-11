ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it was recognized in the Spring 2020 Digital Health Awards with 13 awards, including four top honors for the content, resources and programs it developed in rapid response to COVID-19. Hosted by the Health Information Resource Center, a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields, the biannual Digital Health Awards recognize the world's best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals.
"In the face of one of our generation's most challenging public health crises, the Sharecare team answered what has been our most important call to date: to empower people to stay safe against the threat of the global pandemic, while equipping our employer and health plan partners to work toward recovery and build resilience as a key component of their organizations' comprehensive well-being strategies," said Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "We take deep pride in our mission to help all people, no matter where they are on their well-being journey, and we are honored that the Digital Health Awards have recognized the results of our team's dedication and innovation."
As COVID-19 reached pandemic levels in the U.S. in March, Sharecare launched a centralized destination for people to easily access the latest developments and medically verified guidance. Sharecare's COVID-19 hub – which took Gold in the Digital Health Awards' Microsite category – features a comprehensive directory of testing sites across the country; an interactive map documenting everything from the number of confirmed cases to mobility data to help people better understand the scope of the pandemic; and a range of additional resources including tools for managing stress and anxiety. In addition to the technology resources Sharecare dedicated to these efforts, its content team – comprised of industry veterans in reporting, film and broadcasting, and other communication arts – responded to the global crisis by pivoting to a 24/7 news bureau approach. The original content Sharecare produced through the lens of COVID-19 across a breadth of topics – from stress and money management, to public health and safety best practices – also earned Gold in the Article/Series category.
Across its social channels, Sharecare also received high marks from the Digital Health Awards, including a Gold distinction – and the top spot – in the Instagram category. The full list of Sharecare's Digital Health Awards in the Spring 2020 competition is as follows:1
Gold Awards
- Sharecare COVID-19 hub (Microsite category)
- Sharecare COVID-19 collection (Article Series category)
- Sharecare on Instagram
Silver Award
- Global Confirmed Cases Top 1 Million2 (Article category)
Bronze Awards
- Sharecare COVID-19 hub (Interactive Content/Rich Media category)
- Sharecare on Facebook
- Sharecare on Twitter
- Dr. Oz on YouTube
- Dr. Oz on Facebook
- Correct Me If I'm Wrong on DoctorOz.com (Article Series category)
Merit Awards
- Sharecare for iOS & Android (Mobile App category)
- South Korean Ice Dancer Yura Min Shares Her Story (Video category)
- Dr. Oz on Instagram
The biannual Digital Health Awards are organized by the Health Information Resource Center and aim to recognize first-rate digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. The winners are selected by a panel of nearly 30 qualified health technology professionals and are evaluated based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience, and overall quality.
For more information about the Digital Health Awards, including the full list of Spring 2020 winners, visit www.digitalhealthawards.com.
About Sharecare
Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.
1 Sharecare operates the digital business of The Dr. Oz Show, which includes DoctorOz.com and Dr. Oz's social media channels.
2 Article originally published January 22, 2020; last updated June 9, 2020.