FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shared Spaces, a new commercial space utilization platform, announced the launch of its Shared Spaces marketplace. This is the first solution that monetizes idle warehouse and office spaces at a granular level, and over the short-term.
"We have found that there is a lot of unlocked monetary value in idle or under-utilized commercial spaces." - Alex Canizales, CEO Shared Spaces.
He continues: "There are many office and warehouse occupants with excess space that sits empty, doing absolutely nothing. With Shared Spaces, we're providing the tools necessary for organizations to list their idle spaces and match those space listings with those looking for short-term, small-scale space solutions."
It is estimated that over 20% of leased warehouse space sits empty or idle for extended periods of time. As COVID has turned the office space market upside down, many employers are sitting on hundreds of thousands of square feet of empty office space as their employees work from home. Shared Spaces is the solution to monetizing idle, under-utilized, or wasted commercial spaces.
WITH SHARED SPACES, YOU CAN:
Make money from empty warehouse and office spaces. You have some empty office or warehouse space (or both), and you know you are paying for that space on a monthly basis via your space lease or mortgage payment—but the empty spaces are not doing anything for you. Shared Spaces provides you with all the tools to list those spaces on their match-making marketplace so that you can host others in those spaces and make money.
Save money by only utilizing just the amount of space you need. Your business needs some extra space, but you don't know exactly how much extra space you will need over the next 3-5 years, so you don't want to take on a new space lease. You know what you need right now. Shared Spaces helps you find the right spaces in the geographical areas that you need them. It allows you to book the warehouse space by the pallet space, and office space by the office or cubicle on a monthly basis. Hooray!
List or acquire a virtual address, on demand. If you are a home-based entrepreneur, you need a business address to forward all of your business correspondence to. If you are an already established business, with a physical location, you can offer your virtual address to others, and make money from an asset you would otherwise not use. Shared Spaces allows both parties to list and to secure virtual addresses on demand.
ABOUT SHARED SPACES
Shared Spaces is the leading platform that monetizes idle commercial and industrial spaces. We provide the place and tools necessary for those with excess office and warehouse space to connect with those looking for spaces on a short-term, small-scale basis. Space hosts make money, space guests save money, and idle spaces are properly utilized. Everyone wins !
Available now. Learn more at http://www.sharedspacesgroup.com
