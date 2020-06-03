NOVI, Mich., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareden Imaging Solutions LLC today announced the immediate availability of advanced medical displays from LG Electronics, which are each bundled with Qubyx PerfectLum Medical Display Calibration and QA Software Suite that is perfectly suited for radiologist, chiropractors, urgent care facilities, hospitals, medical clinics and teleradiology providers.
According to Shareden Senior Business Development Director Sharon Johnson, the company will sell and provide software support for LG's new 27-inch 8MP clinical review medical display (27HJ713C-B), 32-inch 8MP diagnostic display (32HL512D-B) and 21.3-inch 3MP diagnostic monitor (21HK512D-B).
"By combining LG's advanced medical displays with PerfectLum Suite, Shareden provides versatile and competitively priced monitors designed to meet a variety of medical imaging standards," Johnson said.
Stephen K. Hu, LG Business Solutions USA's head of medical monitors, said, "As demand for remote healthcare services grows, diagnostic displays will play a crucial role in disciplines such as teleradiology. Together with Qubyx, LG is committed to developing new solutions for healthcare professionals to help them provide the best possible healthcare services."
In order to serve the market, LG designed these new displays to satisfy the stringent requirements of the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Environmental Radiation Protection primary diagnostic monitor guidelines (NYS PDM) and the New York City Health Department's Office of Radiological Health (PDM QA) programs for pixel pitch and luminance levels for clinical review and diagnostic use in imaging environments.
The displays are compliant with Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) Part 14. The 21HK512D and 32HL512D have FDA 510(k) Class II approval and 27HJ713C is FDA registered. DICOM consistency and crisp, detailed visual quality are crucial for radiologists and other medical professionals to be able to draw accurate conclusions from analyses of patient studies, which led New York to develop strict requirements for diagnostic displays.
Shareden Imaging is the U.S. master distributor of Qubyx PerfectLum Suite, a multi-platform, multilingual, full-featured quality assurance tool and remote management solution that not only calibrates a primary or secondary medical display, but also performs acceptance and constancy tests to verify that the display conforms to such international regulations as NEMA DICOM part 14 GSDF, AAPM TG-18, DIN 6868-57, DIN 6868-157, JESRA X-0093, IEC 62563-1 ACR and NYS/NYC Primary Diagnostic Monitor (NY PDM) guidelines.
"PerfectLum Suite has been the preferred medical display calibration and quality control software used by hospitals, teleradiology companies, university health systems, and other medical facilities worldwide," Johnson said. "The integration of PerfectLum with the new LG medical display creates a perfect pairing; LG Electronics has the scale, infrastructure, and reputation to assure all customers they are using a superior product. Based on early interest, we expect these display solutions to become a standard-bearer for teleradiology needs. We are extremely happy that LG recognized the versatility, precision and accuracy of PerfectLum software technology as the perfect calibration complement for the LG medical display products."
The PerfectLum tool offers calibration, QA and reporting capability designed to meet both the NYS and NYC Primary Diagnostic Monitor requirements – making the LG/PerfectLum bundle the perfect solution for NY chiropractors, urgent care facilities, hospitals, medical clinics and other medical organizations.
LG's 27HJ713C-B, 32HL512D-B and 21HK512D-B displays can be used in either landscape or portrait orientation through the included adjustable stand, and are all backed by a three-year, 10,000-hour warranty. The full diagnostic solution, including the LG display and PerfectLum Suite, is available immediately from Shareden Imaging Solutions. For more information, click here.
About Shareden Imaging Solutions
Shareden Imaging Solutions, headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a privately held medical imaging technology consulting firm. SIS is the North American distributor and technical support provider for Qubyx PerfectLum Software Suite. SIS specializes in remote reading solutions and compliance for medical imaging displays. For more information, visit www.sharedenimaging.com.
Deb Kelley
Shareden Imaging Solutions, LLC.
(866) 651-5005
240988@email4pr.com