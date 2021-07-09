WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

 WeissLaw LLP

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY  10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SPB Hospitality LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $14.00 per share in cash for each share of JAX common stock that they hold. If you own JAX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jax 

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own.  If you own CAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cai

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SYKE common stock that they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke 

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $3.15 for each share of ICON common stock that they own. If you own ICON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/icon/

