NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Incorporated (Nasdaq: AIKI) today provided an update on the recently announced Coronavirus technology optioned by the Company.
"AIkido has been working to move this research forward," commented Anthony Hayes, AIkido CEO. "AIkido is the only company with this option and we are committed to funding the research in an effort to be part of the solution to this crisis. The exact amounts of the commitment are dependent on the research and work needed, which is not a static figure in the current environment. We understand the need for information in this uncertain time and we are committed to providing it as soon as we have it. However, I am sure that you can understand that the researchers involved are under a tremendous amount of pressure, and patience is important."
About AIkido
AIkido Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), was initially formed in 1967 and is currently a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipe to treat unmet medical needs in oncology
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
