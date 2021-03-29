SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShareMy.Health, a leading healthcare cloud platform, today announced it has joined the Vaccine Credential Initiative (VCI), a group bringing together leading health and technology organizations to develop a trustworthy, traceable, verifiable, and universally recognized digital record of vaccination status, based on open, interoperable standards. By joining the VCI group, ShareMy.Health unites with a coalition of more than 200 members that includes Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce.
Individuals inoculated for COVID-19 need convenient access to and control of their immunization records to safely return to work, school, events, and travel. The VCI coalition provides individuals with access to a trustworthy and verifiable copy of their vaccination records in digital or paper form.
"ShareMy.Health is proud to contribute to the Vaccination Credential Initiative and help organizations integrate with the offerings of other VCI members so we can improve the vaccination management lifecycle and safely return to public life as soon as possible," said Galen Murdock, founder and CEO of ShareMy.Health. "COVID-19 is something we will likely not completely eradicate but instead will learn to live with. As such, coalitions like the VCI are crucial for sharable vaccine credentials as we safeguard the health and safety of employees and patrons."
To achieve this purpose, VCI members "commit to implementing, testing, and refining the SMART Health Cards Framework [which improves the authenticity, security and privacy of patient information] within their sphere of influence," according to its website. "VCI organizations also commit to providing vaccination records directly to citizens if such records are in their stewardship. They may also be called upon to assist in other ways as necessary to ensure the success of the initiative."
ShareMy.Health gives individuals and organizations an increased level of safety and comfort as they return to face-to-face experiences. The HIPAA compliant platform and Digital Health Passport enhances and extends government vaccination initiatives by allowing verification and certification of COVID-19 test results, confidential and encrypted QR codes, and population health analytics.
ShareMy.Health works with the top COVID-19 testing labs in the United States, delivering on diagnostics for any situation. With PCR and at-home saliva collection kits, results can be uploaded into the platform in 24 hours. Also, the platform manages the full lifecycle of FDA, EUA authorized Rapid Antigen Tests for providers with CLIA Certificates of Waiver.
About ShareMy.Health
ShareMy.Health is a leading healthcare cloud platform enabling organizations and individuals to verify, securely share, and manage health credential data. Based in Salt Lake City, ShareMy.Health combines a digital health passport, allowing real-time verification of COVID-related credentials, such as FDA-authorized test and vaccine results, right on your mobile device. ShareMy.Health preserves privacy, protects every entrance with a health passport, and helps employees, professional sports leagues, customers, participants and students return safely to work, school and live events with confidence and comfort. For more information about the commercially available ShareMy.Health platform visit http://www.sharemy.health.
About the Vaccine Credential Initiative
The Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) is a broad coalition of health and technology organizations committed to empowering individuals with digital access to their vaccination records using the open, interoperable SMART Health Cards specification, based on W3C Verifiable Credential and HL7 FHIR standards. Visit vaccinationcredential.org for more information.
