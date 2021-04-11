CHICAGO, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShareRing, the most complete blockchain-based ecosystem for securely accessing and buying goods and services worldwide, has joined the Good Health Pass Collaborative as a working group contributor.
Launched in February by ID2020, the Collaborative is an open, inclusive, cross-sector initiative, which has brought together more than 100 leading companies and organizations from the technology, health, and travel sectors to create a blueprint for globally interoperable digital health pass systems and build a safe path to restore international travel and restart the global economy as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Collaborative recognized early on that no single digital health pass solution would be implemented universally – or even across the entire travel industry. Thus, their approach has been oriented toward ensuring that solutions are designed to be interoperable, both with one another and across institutional and geographic borders.
ShareRing CEO Praises "Yeoman's Work" of Good Health Pass Collaborative
"ShareRing is deeply proud to become a working group contributor for this singularly important effort in the interest of international public health," said ShareRing CEO Tim Bos. "The COVID-19 virus is unlikely to go away anytime soon – as many scientists project it will become endemic, possibly requiring yearly boosters," he explained. "The need for digital health pass systems may thus likely only grow as more people get vaccinated and then possibly need subsequent booster shots. And proof of COVID testing may also remain important for some time as virus variants may emerge."
"Far too many voices worldwide have already been stilled by this virus, and so many other voices are now crying out desperately for economic relief. The Good Health Pass Collaborative is already doing yeoman's work to help the world to quickly find its collective voice on a crucial technological solution."
"We are delighted to welcome ShareRing to the Good Health Pass Collaborative," said head of advocacy and communications, Ethan Veneklasen. "Our contributors are working hard to ensure that the principles and standards we develop through this process will make it possible for globally interoperable digital health passes to serve the needs of the individuals and institutions that rely on them, while simultaneously protecting core values such as privacy, civil liberties, and equity."
Founded in 2018, ShareRing has achieved multiple key milestones during the past year. In November, for example, it was announced that it had forged a partnership with tech giant Tencent Cloud, through its subsidiary Tencent (Thailand) Co, Ltd, to help boost the travel industry for ASEAN region nations by helping them safely reopen their borders to tourism -- responsible for bringing $9 trillion into the global economy in 2019.
Through the new partnership ShareRing will harness Tencent Cloud's optical character recognition and facial recognition technology to enhance the ShareRing ID application that can securely verify COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
About ShareRing(SHR)
ShareRing is the most complete blockchain-based ecosystem for securely accessing and buying goods and services worldwide. It has developed an exceptionally secure and flexible identity verification system -- with a personal information vault -- designed to seamlessly integrate with businesses across the economy, from travel to insurance, healthcare, logistics, charity, education, cryptocurrency, and more. ShareRing's blockchain technology is helping individuals and businesses move towards a more sustainably collaborative future, transforming how we safely secure and share our data. Gartner identified practical blockchain as one of its "top 10 strategic technology trends for 2020," projecting that it will be "fully scalable by 2023."
