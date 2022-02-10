COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel Costa Mesa is dedicated to sharing the stories of the communities that differentiate Costa Mesa as a tourist destination for all. As Travel Costa Mesa explores the attractions that make it unique, they lean on content creators to speak on their authentic experiences of the destination. Through the experiences of these content creators Travel Costa Mesa hopes to share authentic stories of the City of the Arts®.
First in this series of month-long, community-centric stories, Travel Costa Mesa will follow Danielle Salmon, a Black content creator from Los Angeles as she shares her adventure through Costa Mesa. Travel Costa Mesa will be releasing the content throughout February's Black History Month and feature a blend of Black-owned businesses and businesses that speak to her as a Black content creator in the city. Danielle worked in collaboration with Travel Costa Mesa to identify businesses to feature for the month, with the goal of Danielle sharing her story.
The four businesses featured represent a Black-owned fitness business, Cato X Fitness, a coffee shop and a grab and go spot, Hello Adios Coffeeshop and Pop Pie Co., and ended with Segerstrom Center for the Arts, a nationally respected arts organization, that is celebrating Black History Month with special programming. Each business had their own exciting connection to Danielle and we look forward to sharing these stories. Content will be launching throughout the month of February on the Travel Costa Mesa blog at travelcostamesa.com/blog, Instagram @travelcostamesa, and on Facebook @travelcostamesa.
CATO X FITNESS
1725 Monrovia Ave, Suite B5
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(727) 967-6831
http://www.instagram.com/catoxfitness
POP PIE CO.
270 E. 17th St., #17
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 524-3015
http://www.instagram.com/eatpoppie
HOLA ADIOS COFFEESHOP
120 Virginia Place, Unit 101
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 329-8987
http://www.holaadioscoffeeshop.com
http://www.instagram.com/HolaAdiosCoffeeshop
SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS
600 Town Center Dr,
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787
http://www.instagram.com/segerstromarts
ABOUT DANIELLE SALMON
Danielle N. Salmon is a thirty-something restaurant lover who happily lives and eats in Los Angeles, California. In 2014, she created the restaurant discovery website, Follow My Gut to introduce people to amazing restaurants locally and internationally. In 2021, she launched her photography background and joy business, octimber where she creates beautiful real wood backgrounds and everyday gifts. In between running her website and company, she works in branding and communications for a major healthcare organization. Outside of work Danielle is a glutton for ice cream, she thinks ice is a scam, and she keeps the Shawshank Redemption on replay.
# # #
Located in the heart of Orange County in Southern California, with a population of approximately 113,000, Travel Costa Mesa was established in 1995 with the primary goal of promoting tourism to the city and to fund programs and activities that benefit the hotel and motel businesses within the city of Costa Mesa. For more information on travel to the city of Costa Mesa, visit http://www.travelcostamesa.com or follow @travelcostamesa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Travel Costa Mesa is a 501(c)(6).
Media Contact
Bobby Navarro, Travel Costa Mesa, 7146738117, bnavarro@travelcostamesa.com
SOURCE Travel Costa Mesa