MONTVALE, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces today that it is has earned a Buyers Lab PaceSetter award. Presented by Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab, a world leader in independent evaluation of document imaging and smart workplace business products, the recognition highlights Sharp in the Smart Workplace: Collaboration Systems category for 2020 – 2021.
Keypoint Intelligence analysts determined category winners with an in-depth study of participating manufacturers. They assessed two dozen points of potential differentiation across specific categories: company vision, current offerings, channel approach, go-to-market strategy and industry partnerships.
Sharp received the award for its focus on office collaboration, where it works to accelerate communications and increase information security, while improving efficiency and reducing cost. The Buyers Lab study also considered Sharp's leadership in developing world-class display hardware, including the versatile AQUOS BOARD® family of interactive smart panels. It further recognized Sharp for its unique Synappx™ software applications, Windows collaboration display, cloud-integration capabilities and deep expertise delivering end-to-end solutions via the AV channel.
"It's an honor to be recognized as a leader in the smart workplace and collaboration systems," said Vince Jannelli, Associate Vice President, Software Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Our customers are constantly looking for better ways to collaborate and drive information sharing within their companies. With our Synappx family of solutions and the Windows collaboration display from Sharp, we are committed to simplifying collaboration and connectivity around the workplace."
"Sharp impressed our analysts with its successful implementation of varied technologies to help the smart workplace evolve," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions/Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "The work they are doing is critical in helping foment a more collaborative work environment where end users are less focused about getting the technology right to start a meeting and more on actually working with their own clients."
About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab
Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.
For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.
About Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.
About Sharp Imaging and Information Company
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.
For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.
Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.