MONTVALE, N.J., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cheryl Whitfield, Distribution Account Manager, and Christine Bush, Senior Government and Major Account Manager, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.
The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.
With 24 years of expertise in channel distribution sales, Cheryl Whitfield primarily focuses on the education vertical to provide classrooms with tools to engage and enrich the student experience. Cheryl has successfully led Sharp's business development in sales and awareness of Sharp's interactive whiteboards along with other strategic products and demonstrates the qualities of a CRN Woman of the Channel through her creativity, high energy and focus on driving results for customers. Through these qualities, Cheryl is able to consistently surpass sales and business development targets.
Read about Cheryl here >>
Christine Bush works closely with channel partners and focuses on the value of understanding the customer's workflow environment. With 27 years of experience, Christine demonstrates for channel partners how Sharp MFPs natively streamline workflow and eliminate the need for additional software on the network. This approach has helped win key accounts and demonstrated Sharp's value proposition to the dealer community. Christine demonstrates the qualities of a CRN Woman of the Channel through her results-driven approach and ability to provide channel partners with the information needed to aid workplace environments.
Read about Christine here >>
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
"We're honored to have Cheryl and Christine represent Sharp as CRN Women of the Channel," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Both women have had a profound impact on the success and growth of the company and have shown great influence within our channel community. They are both an integral part of the Sharp family."
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.
About Sharp Imaging and Information Company
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning Windows collaboration display from Sharp and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.
For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.
Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.
Peppercomm for Sharp
Paul Merchan
212.931.6172
PMerchan@Peppercomm.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com